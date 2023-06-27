﻿
News / Nation

Marriage, divorce both rise in China in Q1

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  17:16 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
The number of registered marriages increased by 4 percent to 2.147 million couples, while divorces saw a 20 percent rise to 641,000 couples, compared to the same period in 2022.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  17:16 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0

Marriage registrations rose 4 percent in the first quarter of this year in China, while the number of divorces jumped 20 percent, according to the latest data released by China's Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The number of registered marriages increased to 2.147 million couples, while divorce registrations saw a 20 percent rise to 641,000 couples, compared with the same period in 2022.

China's marriage rates have been declining annually since 2014. In 2013, the number of marriages was 13.47 million couples. It dropped below the 10-million mark in 2019 and reached 7.636 million couples in 2021. In 2022, the number retreated 10.5 percent to 6.833 million.

The first quarter of 2022 saw 2.107 million couples tying the knot, followed by 1.625 million in the second quarter, 1.713 million in the third quarter, and 1.388 million in the fourth quarter. Regarding divorce registrations, the numbers for each respective quarter were 514,000, 498,000, 631,000, and 457,000.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     