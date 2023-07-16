﻿
Yunnan tour guide's license revoked for encouraging drug sales

Yunnan Dali Tourism authorities revoked Yin's tour guide license on Saturday after receiving reports of him encouraging tourists to sell drugs.
Yunnan Dali Tourism authorities revoked a tour guide's license on Saturday after receiving reports of him encouraging tourists to sell drugs.

A social media user posted a video on July 5, revealing the guide's remarks promoting drug trafficking during a tour bus trip in Yunnan Province.

In the footage, the guide surnamed Yin could be heard saying, "If you buy 10,000 yuan (US$1400) worth of drugs in Yunnan's Tengchong or Ruili, you can multiply the price by 40 times when you bring it to Kunming. If you take it to Shenzhen, Guangdong, the price will multiply by 160 times..."

According to the notice issued by Yunnan Dali Tourism authorities, they have revoked Yin's tour guide permit.

Witnesses on the tour bus also told the news portal dzwww.com that Yin shared vulgar and inappropriate jokes, which had a particularly negative impact on the children present.

It was revealed that Yin's travel agency, Yunnan Meiyou International Travel Agency, had already faced several penalties from the Kunming Culture and Tourism authorities earlier this year, according to publicly available information.

The watchdog stated that they would impose even more severe penalties in accordance with the law.

