Guangzhou school canteen shutdown after condom-like object found in student meal

A vocational school's canteen in south China's Guangzhou has been temporarily shut down after a foreign object resembling a condom was found in one of its dishes on Monday.

The incident was reported by a student. The school has since issued a statement indicating that all the canteen's kitchen staff members have been fined, and the chef in question has been fired.

A team has been assembled to investigate the incident, including tracing the supply chain of raw materials, the school said. The school claims the object was a duck's nictitating membrane, which has been stored for further testing.

The school has stated that they will be apologizing to the students and their parents, while the local authorities have taken the object for testing in a third-party laboratory.

The Guangzhou market watchdog has been following the incident closely and investigating the school with related departments.

However, some netizens have raised questions regarding the punishment. One of them asked if the object is indeed a duck eye membrane, then the punishment for the axed canteen's chef might be a little too severe.