Unveiling the artistry behind the medals for the 19th Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou are just around the corner, and in this special episode of "Hidden Gem," I will take you on a journey into the heart of creativity at the Shanghai Mint. It is here that the magnificent medals for the upcoming games were crafted into existence.

The medals, aptly named "Shan Shui," boast a circular design embedded within a square jade that resembles the ancient Liangzhu culture's jade vessel cong. The artisans behind the creation of these medals drew inspiration from the iconic landmarks of Hangzhou, such as the West Lake, the Grand Canal, and the Liangzhu Ancient City Ruins Park. These medals are not just a symbol of sporting prowess but also an embodiment of artistry and tradition.

The ribbon of the medals is hand-stitched, and the artisans employed eco-friendly printing techniques coupled with brocade jacquard technology. The ribbon's buckle takes its inspiration from the historic Gongchen Bridge, and it serves as a fine reminder of Hangzhou's rich history.

Let's start this captivating journey and explore the craftsmanship behind these remarkable medals.