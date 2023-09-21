﻿
News / Nation

Unveiling the artistry behind the medals for the 19th Asian Games

﻿ Zhu Ying
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Zhu Ying Zhou Shengjie Geng Ziyu
  12:28 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
Join me as I venture into the heart of creativity at the Shanghai Mint. It is here that the magnificent medals for the upcoming games were crafted into existence.
﻿ Zhu Ying
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Zhu Ying Zhou Shengjie Geng Ziyu
  12:28 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0

Edited by Zhou Shengjie, Geng Ziyu. Reported by Zhu Ying.

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou are just around the corner, and in this special episode of "Hidden Gem," I will take you on a journey into the heart of creativity at the Shanghai Mint. It is here that the magnificent medals for the upcoming games were crafted into existence.

The medals, aptly named "Shan Shui," boast a circular design embedded within a square jade that resembles the ancient Liangzhu culture's jade vessel cong. The artisans behind the creation of these medals drew inspiration from the iconic landmarks of Hangzhou, such as the West Lake, the Grand Canal, and the Liangzhu Ancient City Ruins Park. These medals are not just a symbol of sporting prowess but also an embodiment of artistry and tradition.

The ribbon of the medals is hand-stitched, and the artisans employed eco-friendly printing techniques coupled with brocade jacquard technology. The ribbon's buckle takes its inspiration from the historic Gongchen Bridge, and it serves as a fine reminder of Hangzhou's rich history.

Let's start this captivating journey and explore the craftsmanship behind these remarkable medals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
West Lake
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     