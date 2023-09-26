﻿
News / Nation

Severe bullying discovered at Shanxi school

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:43 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
Two 9-year-old students at a Shanxi school have faced legal repercussions for their repeated acts of humiliation, physical abuse and sexual assault against a fellow dormitory mate.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:43 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0

Two 9-year-old students at the Dacheng Bilingual School in Datong, Shanxi Province, have faced legal repercussions for their repeated acts of humiliation, physical abuse, and sexual assault against a fellow dormitory mate, according to an announcement issued by the local government.

The two young aggressors surnamed Zhao and Jin have been given formal warnings by public security authorities, and are required to undergo psychological counseling and behavior correction programs. Their guardians have received admonishments and are mandated to participate in family education and guidance programs.

The school headmaster was removed from his post while two deputy headmasters and two teachers were fired. The school was ordered to improve its management and its enrollment scaled back.

The case came to light after the parent of the victim surnamed Sun took to social media to share their concerns. According to the parent, their 10-year-old son endured bullying from his two classmates for approximately a year and a half.

According to his parent, Sun's emotional distress reached a critical point where he contemplated self-harm. It was during a conversation with his grandmother that Sun revealed the torment he had been enduring.

Various local authorities, including education, public security, prosecution, and judicial departments participated in the investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     