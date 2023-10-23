Former head of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration under investigation

Ling Chengxing, former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws.

Ling Chengxing, former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement on Monday.

Ling, who formerly served as secretary of the leading Party members group of the administration, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.