Chinese premier, Japanese PM exchange congratulations on 45th anniversary of peace, friendship treaty

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday exchanged congratulations on the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship Between China and Japan.

In his message, Li said that 45 years ago, the older generation of leaders and statesmen from both countries made a strategic decision to sign the treaty, which has charted the course for peaceful coexistence and everlasting friendship between the two neighbors in legal terms with an emphasis on opposing hegemonism, and has become an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

Over the past 45 years, Li said, China-Japan relations have made hard-won progress, which has enhanced the well-being of the two peoples and made contributions to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.

China, he said, is willing to work with Japan to relive the spirit of the treaty, stay the course in steering bilateral relations, and commit to building China-Japan relations suited to the requirements of the new era.

In his message, Kishida said that the treaty stipulated the development of bilateral relations featuring lasting peace and friendship, which has, over the past 45 years, served as a guidance for the two sides, laid the foundation for the growth of bilateral ties and safeguarded and advanced their peaceful and friendly relationship.

Shouldering an important responsibility of maintaining regional and world peace and prosperity, Japan and China share cooperation potential in a wide range of fields, Kishida said, adding that it is significant for the two sides to work together to build a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship.

The Japanese side is willing to relive the spirit of the treaty with China and push for greater progress in Japan-China relations, Kishida said.