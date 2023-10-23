Snow leopards spotted in Tibet Autonomous Region

Images of three snow leopards have been captured by an infrared camera in urban Lhasa, the capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, southwest China.

A mother snow leopard and her two cubs were seen in Nainang Valley, a mountainous area in Doilungdeqen District, which is more than 5,700 meters above sea level. Five other infrared cameras set up in the area have also recorded snow leopard activity this year.

It is the first time that images of the giant cat carrying cubs have been recorded in urban Lhasa, indicating that Lhasa is becoming a stable habitat for snow leopards and is seeing an improved ecosystem, according to the Nainang ecological and cultural protection center in Tibet.

Wildlife monitoring in Nainang Valley has been ongoing since 2021, with the first snow leopard image captured in March 2022. Researchers said there are currently at least seven snow leopards in the valley area.

Snow leopards are under China's highest national-level protection and are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.