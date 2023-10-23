﻿
China Air Transport Association to host aviation conference

Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
The China Air Transport Association (CATA) will host its first aviation conference from November 3-5 in Beijing, according to a statement from the organization on Monday.
The event aims to facilitate exchanges across safe operation in the civil aviation sector, aviation services, flight normalcy, green and low-carbon, as well as smart development, among others, to boost the high-quality development of civil aviation.

The event is comprised of three segments, namely the opening ceremony, forums, and an exhibition, according to the statement.

The exhibition will feature new concepts, new services, new products, new technologies, and new business models in the sector, according to Ren Yingli, vice chairman of CATA, a non-profit organization.

More than 150 institutions, universities, as well as enterprises from both home and abroad will participate in the exhibition. The exhibition area will feature special booths showcasing clothing and food culture in the sector, as well as simulated flight for human-machine interaction, all of which are designed to pique public interest, Ren said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
