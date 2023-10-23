﻿
News / Nation

China's parcel volume surpassed 100b threshold earlier this year

Xinhua
  14:00 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 100 billion parcels 39 days earlier than in 2022. This milestone has come amid the ongoing expansion of the courier business.
Xinhua
  14:00 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0

China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 100 billion parcels 39 days earlier than in 2022. This milestone has come amid the ongoing expansion of the courier business, according to the State Post Bureau.

Since March, the single-month parcel volume has exceeded 10 billion, and the monthly business income of the sector has topped 90 billion yuan (US$12.54 billion), according to the bureau.

The courier market is seeing accelerated growth in the central and western regions of the country, with improving industry-wide infrastructure and the promotion of digitalization, automation and unmanned technology, said Xu Liangfeng, an official with the bureau.

Two-way flows of parcels in and out of rural areas have also picked up speed, as more farm products are being sold throughout China via the express delivery network, Xu added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     