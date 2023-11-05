﻿
News / Nation

Dialogue and cooperation in the interests of Australia, China: Australian PM

Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
It is in the interests of Australia and China to have a relationship through dialogue and cooperation, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in Shanghai on Sunday.
Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Dialogue and cooperation in the interests of Australia, China: Australian PM
Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China on November 5, 2023.

It is in the interests of Australia and China to have a relationship through dialogue and cooperation, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday.

Albanese made the remarks during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

This is his seventh visit to China, and his first as prime minister of Australia, said Albanese.

This year Australia and China mark three important anniversaries: the establishment of Australia's first embassy in China, the signing of the first trade agreement between the two countries, and the first visit by then Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, which all happened 50 years ago, he said.

The prime minister added that China-Australia relations are mature with a complementary nature.

For instance, traded goods and services have nearly doubled since the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement came into force in 2015, making more and more high-quality Australian products available to consumers in China and providing key inputs to Chinese businesses, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     