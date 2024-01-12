Old calendars sought after as we look back to 1996

Sellers seize a business opportunity as prices soar when netizens discover the 2024 and 1996 Gregorian calendars are identical and there's a rush to buy any old ones that survive.

Ti Gong

Would you consider buying an old calendar for the New Year? Some netizens recently discovered that the 2024 Gregorian calendar is exactly the same as the one for 1996.

Both 2024 and 1996 are leap years, and New Year's Day falls on a Monday, making the Gregorian calendars for these two years identical.

This intriguing "time coincidence" triggered a surge in the purchase of 1996 calendars.

Over the past week, on the second-hand platform goofish.com, sales surged by 600 percent. The average price was around 94 yuan (US$13), representing a 30-fold increase.

Some netizens expressed their desire to buy an "old calendar" for the New Year, considering it "quite memorable" and expressing a desire to collect one.

However, one commented: "I don't think it's necessary to buy an old calendar because we're all moving forward."

Ti Gong

It's not uncommon for leap year calendars to be exactly the same, occurring every 28-year cycle.

Some netizens quickly identified a business opportunity in this coincidence: "This year, a batch of selected 2024 calendars could be stored for resale in 2052, fetching a good price!"