China allocates 30 mln yuan for Xinjiang earthquake relief

China has allocated disaster relief funds totaling 30 million yuan (US$4.23 million) after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County, Aksu Prefecture, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

The funds, jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, will be used to support disaster relief and emergency rescue work, focusing on search and rescue, the relocation of affected people, secondary disaster detection, the repair of damaged homes, and other areas.

Three people have been killed and five others injured in the earthquake, authorities said.