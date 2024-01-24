﻿
Xi replies to letter from representatives of Kenyan students, alumni at Beijing Jiaotong University

Xinhua
  10:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-24
Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from representatives of Kenyan students and alumni at Beijing Jiaotong University, encouraging them to continue contributing to the friendship between China and Kenya and between China and Africa.

In his reply on Jan. 17, Xi noted that China and Kenya enjoy a time-honored friendship. The Belt and Road Initiative has turned the ideals of development and revitalization of China and Kenya into reality, and closely linked the well-being of the two peoples. The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway is a flagship project and a successful example of China-Kenya Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

"I am glad to see that you have bonded with China through this road to happiness. You have witnessed and benefited from the China-Kenya and China-Africa friendship and cooperation, and you have helped build and spread the friendly cooperation between China and Kenya and between China and Africa," Xi said.

Looking ahead, the magnificent picture of the Belt and Road Initiative and the grand blueprint of the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership need more promising young people to realize, Xi stressed.

"It is hoped that you can learn professional knowledge well, continue the traditional friendship, devote yourself to bilateral cooperation, tell well stories of China-Africa friendship, and make greater contributions to the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future," Xi said.

Recently, representatives of Kenyan students and alumni at Beijing Jiaotong University wrote a letter to Xi, expressing their great pleasure in coming to China to learn railway operation and management knowledge. They also expressed their hope to serve as a bridge of friendship between Kenya and China and contribute to enhancing friendship and cooperation between the two countries and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Belt and Road Initiative
