Lawyer awarded 200,000 yuan after stopping attack on driver

BYD has awarded 200,000 yuan (US$27,783) to the owner of one of their cars for intervening in a fight on a Hangzhou highway on Sunday. The story topped the Weibo hot search list.

A video circulated online showed the altercation on an overpass where a Bentley driver was seen dragging a BMW driver from his car and assaulting him.

Hangzhou police issued a statement confirming the incident as an intentional injury case currently under further investigation.

The passing BYD driver's intervention was widely praised online. Li Yunfei, brand and PR manager at BYD Group, said the courageous BYD Han owner, lawyer Sun Zijian, would be given lifetime free vehicle maintenance and 200,000 yuan for his bravery.

In addition, BYD is considering establishing an award for car owners who demonstrate positive energy and bravery, offering rewards of between 50,000 to 200,000 yuan.

The move by BYD sparked lively discussion online, with much praise for the lawyer's courage as well as BYD's reward initiative.

The incident occurred on February 22 when a Bentley driver assaulted a BMW driver on the Qiantang overpass in Hangzhou. Sun said he had been returning from meeting a client when he witnessed the assault.

Despite the risks and moving traffic, he intervened, calling an ambulance and ensuring the victim's safety.

Sun, a 39-year-old lawyer with the Zhejiang Zhehang law firm, responded to the widespread praise and support for his actions by expressing his gratitude on social media, emphasizing the importance of kindness.

Sun said he was just an ordinary person doing what was right. He highlighted the positive impact of intervening that not only saved the victim but potentially the assailant from further regret.

"At a crucial moment, you stood up!" Ding Xiangsong, the deputy director of the Hangzhou Civil Affairs Bureau, expressed during an award ceremony to grant Sun the honor of "Good Person of Hangzhou."

"I feel a bit overwhelmed. I thought I did okay, but never expected to receive such a high honor," Sun admitted with a hint of shyness. He felt suddenly burdened with a lot of responsibilities.

Recalling the incident on the overpass where he saved a person, Sun mentioned, "My body reacted before my brain did. I was most worried about the injured person getting hit again. Other drivers and I called for an ambulance. I believe anyone in my situation would have done the same."