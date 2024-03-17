News / Nation

Rescuers battling forest fire in China's Sichuan

Xinhua
  12:12 UTC+8, 2024-03-17       0
As of 2am Sunday, 930 individuals had already been dispatched to combat the forest fire raging in southwest China's Sichuan Province, with an additional 775 rushing to the site.
Xinhua
  12:12 UTC+8, 2024-03-17       0
Rescuers battling forest fire in China's Sichuan
Xinhua

The fire happens in Baizi Village in Yajiang County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze in Sichuan Province at around 5pm on Friday.

As of 2am Sunday, 930 individuals had already been dispatched to combat the forest fire raging in southwest China's Sichuan Province, with an additional 775 rushing to the site, local authorities said.

The fire erupted in Baizi Village, in Yajiang County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, at around 5pm on Friday. Due to sudden increases in wind speed, it rapidly spread to other areas, said the headquarters of forest and grassland fire prevention and control in Garze.

Eight helicopters had been deployed to put out the blaze.

On Sunday morning, several local residents told Xinhua that the fire was not visible from the county seat and that water, electricity, and communication services had remained unaffected.

Following the outbreak of the fire, Xinhua correspondents contacted Lianghekou hydropower station in Yajiang. A staff member said the station had not been affected by the fire.

So far, no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     