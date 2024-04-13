China-Laos Railway adds one pair of trains for int'l passenger service

Chinese and Lao railway authorities on Saturday launched one more pair of trains for the China-Laos Railway's international passenger service.

The pair of trains run between Xishuangbanna of China and Luang Prabang of Laos, two popular tourist destinations, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

During the initial period, the additional trains run four days a week, every Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The whole trip has six stations and takes approximately five hours. Passengers can make the round trip between the two locations within one day.

Saturday marked the first anniversary of the launch of the China-Laos Railway's international passenger service.

A year ago, the China-Laos Railway launched its international passenger service, with one pair of trains running between Kunming in China and Vientiane in Laos.

Within the past year, the international service of the China-Laos Railway transported 180,000 cross-border passengers from 87 countries and regions, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operations in December 2021. The 1,035-km railway connects China's Kunming with Vientiane in Laos.