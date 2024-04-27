﻿
News / Nation

Mainland ready to provide aid to quake-hit area of Hualien

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0
Zhu Fenglian said that the mainland is willing to provide mobile houses and other relevant materials to people in the area of Hualien in Taiwan that was hit by a recent earthquake.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, on Saturday said that the mainland is willing to provide mobile houses and other relevant materials to people in the area of Hualien in Taiwan that was hit by a recent earthquake.

The mainland expressed deep concern and condolences after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off the coast of Hualien on April 3, Zhu said.

After learning that those affected by the disaster are eager to receive stable, convenient and comfortable mobile houses, the mainland is ready to donate such materials via Red Cross organizations on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said, adding that she hopes they can be delivered to those affected soon.

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait all belong to the same family of the Chinese nation, and they always help one another in the face of major natural disasters, Zhu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     