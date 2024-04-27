China ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with France, says Wang Yi

China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with France, give play to the leading role of head-of-state diplomacy, and push bilateral cooperation in various fields to a new level, a senior Chinese official said on Saturday.

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks over a phone call with French President's Diplomatic Counselor Emmanuel Bonne.