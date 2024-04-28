﻿
News / Nation

Huawei AITO crash in China claims 3 lives, investigation underway

Three individuals, including a 2-year-old boy, died after their Huawei AITO M7 vehicle was involved in an accident and caught fire in Yuncheng City on April 26.
Social media video shows bystanders attempting to break the window and open the door as the front portion of the vehicle is engulfed in flames.

Three individuals, including a 2-year-old boy, died after their Huawei AITO M7 vehicle was involved in an accident and caught fire in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, on April 26.

Videos shared online depicted several bystanders attempting to break the window and open the door as the front portion of the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Despite their efforts, the car eventually became a fireball.

A maintenance truck was parked in front of the car.

According to the automaker, the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 115 km/h at the time of the collision. The safety airbags deployed as intended, and the power battery pack exhibited normal characteristics, it said in a statement on Sunday.

AITO, in collaboration with the local traffic police department, is actively investigating the incident and extending heartfelt condolences to the families.

Huawei partners with Seres Group to make AITO cars. AITO M7 SUV is equipped with Huawei ADS 2.0 autonomous driving system powered by HarmonyOS 4.

During the accident, the vehicle had three occupants: a father, his son, and the father's brother-in-law. The wife raised concerns regarding whether the AEB and GAEB systems were activated during the accident.

The family had acquired the car just three months before the tragic event, and the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
