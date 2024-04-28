China introduces policies to facilitate mainlanders' trips to Hong Kong, Macau

China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Sunday announced a host of policies to facilitate trips of mainland people to Hong Kong and Macau.

Xinhua

Measures include diversifying application channels for exit and entry documents, optimizing the application procedures, and extending the stay period. The measures will take effect on May 6, according to NIA.