China introduces policies to facilitate mainlanders' trips to Hong Kong, Macau

Xinhua
  13:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-28
China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Sunday announced a host of policies to facilitate trips of mainland people to Hong Kong and Macau.
Xinhua
  13:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0
China introduces policies to facilitate mainlanders' trips to Hong Kong, Macau
Xinhua

Passengers check in for a flight to Hong Kong at Beijing Daxing International Airport in March 2024.

China's National Immigration Administration on Sunday announced a host of policies to facilitate trips of mainland people to Hong Kong and Macau.

Measures include diversifying application channels for exit and entry documents, optimizing the application procedures, and extending the stay period. The measures will take effect on May 6, according to NIA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
