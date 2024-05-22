Former Party chief of Guizhou indicted for graft

Sun Zhigang, former secretary of the Communist Party of China Guizhou Provincial Committee, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

Sun Zhigang, former secretary of the Communist Party of China Guizhou Provincial Committee, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate Wednesday.

Sun was also formerly a deputy head of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress.

Following the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, a procuratorate in Tianjin Municipality filed Sun's case with the Second Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin, the SPP said in a statement.

Prosecutors accused Sun of taking advantage of his various posts to seek undue profits for others and accepting an especially large amount of money and valuables in return.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights and heard the opinions of the defense counsel, the SPP statement said.