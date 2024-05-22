﻿
News / Nation

Ticketing platform apologizes for denying man's request to attend concert for deceased sister

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:01 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
Damai apologized yesterday for declining a man's request to change the ID information on a concert ticket so he could attend on behalf of his deceased sister.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:01 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0

Damai, China’s major ticketing platform, apologized yesterday for declining a man's request to change the ID information on a concert ticket so he could attend on behalf of his deceased sister to fulfill her last wish of seeing the singer in person.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, claimed his sister had bought a ticket for the concert of Taiwan pop singer Jay Chou, hailed as the “King of Mandopop,” in Changsha, Hunan Province, on June 1, but unexpectedly died in May.

Since seeing Chou in person had always been his sister’s wish, the man wanted to fulfill the dream on her behalf by attending the concert himself. He requested Damai to change the ID information on the ticket.

China has a real-name registration system for large-scale concerts, matching one ticket with one ID card number to prevent scalping. The ticket had his sister’s personal information registered.

The man claimed that he provided his sister’s death certificate and proof of cancellation of her household information but was still declined by Damai.

Damai said in a statement yesterday that its staffer didn’t fully grasp the man’s intentions nor his desire to fulfill his sister’s wishes. Instead, the staffer rigidly followed the real-name registration rule and declined his requests, only offering a refund without extra charge, in a process described by the ticketing platform as “dogmatic and inflexible.”

The company said it is trying to contact the man, offering to help him complete his sister’s wish.

Source: SHINE   Editor: 系统管理员
Jay Chou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     