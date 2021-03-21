DPRK embassy in Malaysia to shut down in hours

The embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Malaysia is prepared to shut down as the deadline given by the Malaysian government approaches.

The embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Malaysia is prepared to shut down as the deadline given by the Malaysian government approaches.

A reporter from the China Media Group (CMG) saw that the nameplate of the embassy and the DPRK national emblem were removed on Sunday morning with authorities setting up a cordon around the area.

Malaysia's foreign ministry on Friday said it would close its embassy in Pyongyang and order all diplomatic staff at the DPRK embassy in Kuala Lumpur to leave the country within 48 hours, in a response to the DPRK's announcement of severing diplomatic relations with Malaysia after a court there ruled that a DPRK man could be extradited to the United States to face money-laundering charges.