One dead, 12 injured in separate Texas nightclub shootings

One person was killed and 12 were injured in two separate nightclub shootings on Saturday in the US state of Texas.

Local authorities in the city of Dallas said one woman was killed and seven were injured in a shooting inside Pryme Night Club at around 1:30am. The suspect fled the scene when police arrived and the victims were taken to local hospitals.

Police said that the shooting began after the suspect had an argument with another person at the club.

Shortly after the Dallas incident, police in Houston said officers responded to a shooting at another club at around 2:34am, in which five people were injured after the suspect with a pistol fired following a dispute. One victim was in critical condition while the other four were stable.