Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested at Islamabad court
Pakistan security forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, his aides said, in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country.
Geo TV reported that Khan was arrested in connection with a corruption case.
Footage of the arrest shared by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van.
Fawad Chaudhry, Khan's aide, said in a video message that the court premises was "attacked" by security forces who arrested Khan.
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest.
Khan's graft case is one of over 100 cases registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April last year. He served four of his five-year term.
In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, which would be a setback for the cricketer-turned-politician with a national election scheduled for November.