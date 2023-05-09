Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested at Islamabad court

Pakistan security forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Reuters

Pakistan security forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, his aides said, in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country.



Geo TV reported that Khan was arrested in connection with a corruption case.

Footage of the arrest shared by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van.

Fawad Chaudhry, Khan's aide, said in a video message that the court premises was "attacked" by security forces who arrested Khan.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest.

Khan's graft case is one of over 100 cases registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April last year. He served four of his five-year term.

In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, which would be a setback for the cricketer-turned-politician with a national election scheduled for November.