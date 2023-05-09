﻿
News / World

Putin, Zhaparov agree to boost military cooperation in joint statement

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-05-09       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov agreed to deepen military and military technical cooperation in a joint statement.
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-05-09       0
Putin, Zhaparov agree to boost military cooperation in joint statement
Reuters

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, on May 8, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov agreed to deepen military and military technical cooperation in a joint statement issued by the leaders following their talks in Moscow on Monday.

"After discussing issues related to ensuring security in the Central Asian region, in the context of joint counteraction against external challenges and threats, the presidents confirm their readiness to further deepen military and military technical cooperation," the statement read.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of strengthening the Kyrgyz armed forces and developing Russian military facilities situated in Kyrgyzstan to further ensure the protection of the country's sovereignty and counter terrorism, according to the statement.

Within the statement, the sides also attached importance to trade and economic cooperation, which is set to develop through the implementation of joint projects in the industrial and fuel and energy sectors, as well as in the agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure sectors, among others.

Zhaparov will attend the Victory Day military parade, which will be held in Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     