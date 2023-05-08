Afghan authorities distribute China-donated aid to families in western province

The Afghan authorities have begun distribution of China-donated humanitarian aid to 400 destitute and disabled families in Zaranj city, the capital of the western Nimroz province.

The Afghan authorities have begun distribution of China-donated humanitarian aid to 400 destitute and disabled families in Zaranj city, the capital of the western Nimroz province, a local official said Monday.

According to the provincial director for natural disaster management and humanitarian affairs Mohammad Qasim Mahammad, the distribution started last week and would continue for the upcoming weeks in the province, the official said.

Expressing gratitude to the neighboring country, the official said, "We do thank China for helping us in such a critical situation."

Aid recipient Fatima expressed her gratitude for China's humanitarian assistance.

"This donation is a great treasure for us and I'm thankful that China has supplied the aid," Fatima, who is a disabled lady and lives in Zaranj, told Xinhua.

China also provided humanitarian assistance to needy families in Nimroz and the neighboring Herat province a couple of months ago.