Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, defamation in civil case

Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2023-05-10       0
A federal jury in New York found former US President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
Reuters

E. Jean Carroll exits the Manhattan Federal Court following the verdict in the civil rape accusation case against former US President Donald Trump, in New York City, US, on May 9, 2023.

A federal jury in New York on Tuesday found former US President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The jury also found Trump defamed Carroll by denying her claims. She was awarded 5 million US dollars in damages.

Trump, in Truth Social posts on Tuesday, wrote that he would appeal the case while describing the verdict as "a disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."

Carroll came forward publicly in 2019 when an excerpt of her forthcoming book was released in a magazine.

Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll's claims, alleging that the American writer and former magazine columnist made it up to sell the book.

A Republican who held the White House from early 2017 to early 2021, Trump is running again for the US presidency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Top ﻿
     