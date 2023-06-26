﻿
News / World

Tourism Australia campaign to woo Chinese visitors back

Xinhua
  12:29 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
An Australian delegation will launch a marketing campaign and meet airlines and travel service providers in China in a bid to attract Chinese tourists.
Xinhua
  12:29 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0

A delegation led by Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison will launch a marketing campaign and meet airlines and travel service providers in China this week in a bid to attract Chinese tourists.

Later this week at an event in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Tourism Australia will formally launch its Come and Say G'day Campaign, featuring mascot Ruby the Roo, according to News Corp Australia.

It comes as the industry said seat capacity on flights between Australia and China rose to about 54 percent of 2019 levels in recent months.

Harrison said the delegation will take part in meetings with major airlines and travel providers, showing Australia's commitment to working with partners to strengthen aviation capacity between the two countries and get travel bookings to Australia back to the levels seen in the past.

Don Farrell, the minister for trade and tourism, said the timing was right to invite Chinese travelers back to Australia.

"Chinese travelers have long been an important part of Australia's visitor economy," he was quoted by News Corp Australia on Monday.

"China was Australia's biggest market in 2019, with 1.4 million Chinese travelers visiting and contributing 12.4 billion Australian dollars (8.2 billion US dollars) in visitor spend."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     