﻿
News / World

S. Korea's opposition party holds rally to oppose Japan's nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan

Xinhua
  23:35 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0
South Korea's main opposition DP held a rally in central Seoul on Saturday to oppose Japan's nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan.
Xinhua
  23:35 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0
S. Korea's opposition party holds rally to oppose Japan's nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan
Xinhua

The rally scene.

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party (DP) held a rally in central Seoul on Saturday to oppose Japan's nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan and urge the government to make clear its opposition to Japan's plan.

According to the DP, nearly 100,000 people took part in the rally.

Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the DP, said that if Japan wants to pollute the sea, (the South Korean government) should openly oppose it.

Rep. Park Kwang-on, floor leader of the DP, called on South Koreans to unite against Japan's radioactive wastewater discharge plan and join hands to safeguard people's lives.

"It makes no sense for Japan, a developed country, to risk the lives of people all over the world (by releasing nuclear-contaminated water into the sea)," Cho Han-ki, a citizen who joined the rally, told Xinhua.

Despite ongoing opposition from its neighbors and the Pacific island countries, Japan has been rushing to carry out its plan of dumping radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     