Chinese ambassador to US presents letter of credence to Biden

  21:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0
US President Joe Biden on Friday accepted the Letter of Credence of China's new ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, in the Oval Office of the White House.
Welcoming Xie to take his new post, Biden had a conversation with him on US-China relations.

Welcoming Xie to take his new post, Biden had a conversation with him on US-China relations.

Xie said his appointment as the 12th Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United States means to him not only honor, but also enormous responsibilities.

In November 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden held a successful meeting in Bali, Indonesia, and reached important common understandings, Xie noted, adding that China follows the three principles put forward by Xi, namely, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

It is hoped that the US side will work with China in the same direction, earnestly act on the common understandings reached in Bali between the two heads of state, and explore the right way for the two countries to get along in the new era, so as to stabilize and bring the China-US relationship back to the right track, he said.

Xie arrived in the United States on May 23 to assume office.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
