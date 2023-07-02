Chinese dance festival amazes London audience

A Chinese dance show was held in east London on Saturday evening, offering the local audience a sensory cultural feast.

The Silk Road Dance Festival, held for the second time, showcased a variety of Chinese dance styles, including Dunhuang dance, contemporary dance, classic dance, and ethnic dances, such as Tibetan dance and Inner Mongolian dance.

"We've seen so many different types of dance from different parts of China and the dances have been beautiful and very elegant," William Adlington, an audience, told Xinhua after watching the show.

Impressed by a dance featuring Chinese silk fans and long-sleeve movements, Adlington said that he adored the "flowing actions" of the costumes and props.

"We are blessed in London with different communities, for instance, the Chinese community, and being able to see wonderful shows like this," Adlington said.

The dance programs were jointly presented by dancers of different ages and backgrounds, including professional dancers, Chinese university students in the UK, and students from local middle and primary schools.

The Silk Road Dance Festival, hosted by UK China Performing Arts (UKCPA), made its debut in 2019 but had to be put on hold for four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We host the Silk Road Dance Festival to create a platform for everyone to share their passion and enjoy Chinese dance together," said Zhou Hangyu, founder of the UKCPA.