Qatar presents new proposals on Hamas-Israel hostage deal

Qatar has presented new proposals to resume the hostage deal between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to facilitate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian source told Xinhua on Sunday.

A high-level Qatari delegation has been discussing the proposals with Israeli officials in unannounced meetings held in Norway since Saturday, the source said on condition of anonymity, noting that the talks are "exploratory."

"In coordination with Egypt, Qatar is seeking to revive the swap deal between Israel and Hamas in a bid to reach new understandings for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza," the source said.

The talks have touched on releasing the remaining Israeli hostages taken by Hamas in exchange for several days of humanitarian truce in Gaza as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israel, the source added.

Qatar is seeking to release three senior Israeli officers in exchange for the release of several Palestinian prisoners who are serving life imprisonment in Israeli prisons, according to the source.

The new Qatari diplomatic efforts came after three Israeli soldiers, who were captured by Hamas, were falsely killed by the Israeli army in Gaza.

The unprecedented incident sparked controversy among the Israelis and led to the intensification of pressure on the Israeli government to release the remaining 129 hostages.

Meanwhile, Hamas, the de facto ruler of the conflict-ridden enclave, declined to be involved in any new negotiations with Israel unless the latter ends its offensive on Gaza.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, Hamas said "we informed our position to all mediators that we will not open our minds to any proposals unless the Israeli aggression stopped in Gaza."

Qatar and Egypt had previously mediated a seven-day humanitarian truce as Hamas released about 86 Israeli hostages and 24 foreign hostages from Gaza.

Gaza has been under massive Israeli siege and bombardment since October 7, which has killed about 19,000 Palestinians so far, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

The heavy Israeli strikes on Gaza came in retaliation for an attack by Hamas that killed about 1,200 in Israel and took away more than 200 as hostages, according to Israeli reports.