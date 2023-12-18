News / World

Car smashes into Biden's motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2023-12-18
A car smashed into a parked SUV that was part of US President Joe Biden's motorcade Sunday night while Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters.
Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
Reuters

Members of the United States Secret Service react to a vehicle crashing into a Secret Service SUV that was blocking the street as US President Joe Biden exited his campaign headquarters, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on December 17, 2023.

A car smashed into a parked SUV that was part of US President Joe Biden's motorcade Sunday night while Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters in the US state of Delaware, according to a White House pool report.

The president was not harmed, the report said.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden emerged from the 2024 reelection campaign headquarters in Delaware's downtown Wilmington around 8pm local time (1am GMT Monday), it said.

The first lady entered the vehicle first, saying "Happy Holidays" to the pool. The president then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV.

"A silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit what seemed to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters," the report said.

"There was a loud bang and POTUS (The president of the United States) was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face," it said.

Agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car and pulling weapons on the driver, who held his hands up, it added.

Source: Xinhua
