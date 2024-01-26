Shanghai Daily celebrates 60th anniversary of Sino-French ties with special edition
Shanghai Daily has released a special edition to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-27 0
Today is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and France. Shanghai Daily has published a special edition focusing on the friendship between the two countries over the last six decades, highlighting diplomacy, culture, business, and people-to-people exchange.
