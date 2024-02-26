News / World

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

Reuters
  10:36 UTC+8, 2024-02-26
A US military service member set himself on fire, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon.
Reuters
  10:36 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
Imaginechina

Police take security measures and investigate the crime scene after a man set himself alight in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, United States, on February 25, 2024.

A US military service member set himself on fire, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by US Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online. The man remains in critical condition, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said Sunday afternoon. An Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved an active duty airman.

"I will no longer be complicit in genocide," said the man, wearing military fatigues, in a video he broadcast live over the Internet, according to the New York Times.

He then doused himself in a clear liquid and set himself on fire, screaming "Free Palestine," the Times reported.

Local police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
