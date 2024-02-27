News / World

Tamas Sulyok elected as Hungary's new president

Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
Hungarian lawmakers on Monday elected Tamas Sulyok, head of the Constitutional Court, as the country's new president.
Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
Tamas Sulyok elected as Hungary's new president
Reuters

Nominee for President of Hungary Tamas Sulyok looks on as people applaud during the spring session of parliament in Budapest, Hungary, on February 26, 2024.

Hungarian lawmakers on Monday elected Tamas Sulyok, head of the Constitutional Court, as the country's new president.

Out of the 199 lawmakers, 146 participated in the voting, with 134 votes in favor, five against and seven invalid.

Most opposition lawmakers did not participate in the vote. The opposition parties failed to reach an agreement on a common candidate to challenge.

"As a jurist, and in my role as the President of the Republic, my foremost commitment is to serve the public good and to embody the nation's unity, all the while upholding the fundamental values of the law," Sulyok said last Thursday upon his nomination.

Sulyok's predecessor Katalin Novak stepped down on February 10 following a child abuse pardon scandal.

Sulyok has been elected for a mandate of five years and can be re-elected for one more term according to the fundamental law. His inaugural ceremony will take place on March 5.

Following his election, Sulyok said that he wanted to be a "president of trust."

"For me, all power can only be interpreted within the framework of the law. The law carries values, its central function is the fair complementation of competing values," he added.

Born on March 24, 1956 in Kiskunfelegyhaza in southern Hungary, Sulyok boasts a distinguished career in both law and academia. After graduating from Jozsef Attila University in Szeged in 1980, he furthered his legal expertise with a European law qualification in 2004 and a PhD in 2013.

Sulyok's professional journey encompassed roles as a judicial clerk, legal adviser, lawyer, and honorary consul of Austria in Szeged. He has served as a guest lecturer in constitutional law at the University of Szeged since 2005.

He has assumed the role of deputy president of the Constitutional Court since 2015 while he was elected president of the Constitutional Court in 2016.

On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban justified Sulyok's nomination as presidential candidate, highlighting his extensive qualifications such as "experience, proficiency in constitutional and legal matters, knowledge of international law, maneuvering in the international arena, understanding of the nature of political institutions, and a career that also confers professional authority."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     