Palestinian government submits resignation to President Abbas

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday he submitted his government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas.

In the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said, "The decision to resign comes in light of the developments in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem," noting that his government worked under challenging circumstances.

Shtayyeh's government was formed by a presidential decree in April 2019 and was entrusted with Palestinian reconciliation and preparing for elections.