Palestinian president accepts gov't resignation: media

  09:01 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh's government, according to the Palestinian News Agency Wafa.

Abbas has tasked Shtayyeh's government with temporarily continuing its duties until a new government is formed.

Earlier in the day, Shtayyeh submitted the resignation of his government to Abbas.

During the weekly Cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said, "The decision to resign comes in light of the developments in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem," underscoring the challenging circumstances under which his government operated.

Formed by presidential decree in April 2019, Shtayyeh's government was tasked with facilitating Palestinian reconciliation efforts and preparing for elections.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
