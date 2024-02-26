News / World

Danish decision to end probe into Nord Stream explosions "absurd": Kremlin

Denmark's decision to end investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions is essentially absurd, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Denmark announced Monday that it has closed an investigation into the explosions, saying there were no sufficient grounds to pursue a criminal case, but there was a deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines.

"The situation is close to absurd. On the one hand, (authorities) have recognized that a deliberate sabotage had taken place, and on the other hand, there would be no further progress," said Peskov.

He recalled that Moscow had repeatedly contacted Denmark during the initial stages of the investigation and asked for information about the process. However, all requests were rejected, and Russia was forbidden to take part in any investigative actions, he said.

Calling the situation quite obvious and astonishing, Peskov said Moscow will continue to closely monitor the results of Germany's investigation, which is still ongoing.

"We will certainly monitor (the situation), and if there will be any opportunities to obtain information, we will use these opportunities, but for now the situation is quite paradoxical," Peskov said.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which transported natural gas from Russia to European markets via Germany, were severely damaged by blasts in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. Sweden, Denmark and Germany had been conducting separate investigations into the incident. Sweden closed its investigation earlier this month, with no culprit found.

