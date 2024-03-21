News / World

Vo Thi Anh Xuan named as Vietnamese acting president

Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan was named as the acting president of the country on Thursday, a day after former President Vo Van Thuong resigned.
AFP

Vietnam's Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan looks on during a visit by Denmark's Prince Frederik and Princess Mary at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on November 1, 2022.

Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan was named as the acting president of the country on Thursday, a day after former President Vo Van Thuong resigned, local media reported.

The decision was made at an extraordinary session of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA), Vietnam News Agency reported.

Xuan will serve as the acting president until a new president is elected, said the NA Standing Committee.

The NA meeting also relieved Thuong from his duties as president of the 2021-2026 term and a 15th tenure's NA deputy.

On Wednesday, Vietnam's Communist Party Central Committee accepted Thuong's resignation upon his personal request.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
