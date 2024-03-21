5.3-magnitude quake jolts Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck off Japan's eastern prefecture of Ibaraki on Thursday.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck Ibaraki Prefecture, Tokyo and nearby areas in Japan's east on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at 9:08am local time with its focus in southern Ibaraki Prefecture at a depth of about 50 km, measuring lower 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which peaks at seven, the weather agency said.

Tremors were also felt in central Tokyo.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the JMA has not issued tsunami warnings.