News / Sport

Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over insult to female comedian

AFP
  14:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0
Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report revealed his proposal that Naomi Watanabe, a plus-size model, appear as an "Olympig" wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony.
AFP
  14:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0
Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over insult to female comedian
AFP

This file photo taken on July 31, 2018 shows Hiroshi Sasaki, head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, speaking at a press conference in Tokyo. 

The creative director for Tokyo's Olympic ceremonies resigned on Thursday for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games' chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women.

Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an "Olympig" wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony.

It is just the latest headache for the coronavirus-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori's sexist comments last month.

In a statement released early on Thursday, Sasaki apologized to Watanabe and said he understood his suggestion was inappropriate.

"My idea would be a huge insult to Ms Naomi Watanabe. This can't be taken back," he said.

"I regret this from the bottom of my heart, and I deeply apologize to her and everyone who felt discomfort over this," he added.

Tokyo Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Mori last month, told reporters she was "shocked" by Sasaki's remarks.

"To joke about appearance is very, very inappropriate," Hashimoto said, adding she would work to find a replacement for Sasaki quickly.

The scandal erupted on Wednesday evening, when a local magazine reported that Sasaki suggested to colleagues last year that Watanabe could dress up as an "Olympig."

The proposal, made in a group chat, was immediately rejected by Sasaki's colleagues, who told him it was inappropriate.

Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over insult to female comedian
Imaginechina

Japanese actress and comedian Naomi Watanabe attends a promotional event for skincare brand Biore in Taipei, Taiwan.  

'Should never have happened' 

Sasaki was initially appointed to take charge of the Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies, but became creative director for the Olympic extravaganzas in December.

Watanabe is a feted celebrity in Japan, and is known to international fans in part thanks to an appearance on the makeover show "Queer Eye."

The comedian and model, who fronts campaigns for products from clothing to skincare, has more than 9 million followers on Instagram.

She is one of the few prominent plus-size figures among Japan's celebrities, and has faced insults in the past. She has not yet commented on the latest row.

The incident comes at a sensitive time for the Games after the firestorm that erupted when former Tokyo 2020 chief Mori said women speak too much in meetings.

Mori eventually stepped down, with former Olympic minister Hashimoto appointed his successor, but the scandal was damaging for organizers, who have now moved to improve the gender balance on their board.

Hashimoto said she had spoken to the International Olympic Committee after the story broke yesterday and that they were "quite concerned."

"This kind of problem should never have happened," she added.

Japan's government also weighed in on the row, with deputy spokesman Naoki Okada calling Sasaki's suggestion "completely inappropriate."

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     