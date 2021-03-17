News / Metro

Patient walking 3 days after lung transplant

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
Doctors at Shanghai Chest Hospital carry out a delicate and difficult procedure after finding a donated lung too big for woman with serious pulmonary fibrosis. 
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0

A successful lung transplant operation involving ERAS (enhanced recovery after surgery) was announced by Shanghai Chest Hospital on Wednesday.

The operation lasted just two hours, there was no bleeding and the patient was able to walk by herself on the third day.

Lung transplants are difficult, risky and usually involve opening up the chest. How to lessen the trauma and enable a quicker recovery has been the aim of medical staff for years.

The 59-year-old female patient surnamed Liu had serious pulmonary fibrosis and difficulty breathing when she arrived at the hospital. 

Doctors conducted comprehensive therapy while waiting for a donated organ. There is a 30 percent of death during the wait for a lung, they said.

A matching lung was found through the national organ donation network in two weeks.

Surgery was conducted immediately, but during the procedure doctors found the donated lung too big for the patient.

Dr Yang Jun, the chief surgeon, decided to trim the upper lobe to ensure a perfect fit.

Compared with a single lung transplant, a lobe transplant is much more delicate and difficult but doctors were able to transplant the healthy upper left lobe and the new lung started working at once.

It was the second such lung transplant surgery using ERAS. The first patient, who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and coronary disease, had a right lung transplant earlier this year. Surgery lasted two hours and his tubes were removed the next day.

The hospital is the first one carrying out lung transplants in east China. So far, it has conducted nearly 100 lung transplants, with patients ranging from 18 to 71 years old. The longest survival record is 14 years.

Doctors said the hospital is focusing on individual treatment for each patient to reduce trauma and enhance recovery and quality of life.

Patient walking 3 days after lung transplant
Ti Gong

Doctors from Shanghai Chest Hospital check the patient, who recovers very well, after a lung transplant over the weekend.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     