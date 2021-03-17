News / Metro

Woman faces long prison sentence for killing newborn baby

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:43 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
A woman who killed her newborn baby in a hotel toilet and threw the corpse in a trash bin faces up to 14 years behind bars.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:43 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
Edited by Tian Shengjie. Subtitles by Tian Shengjie.

A woman who killed her newborn baby in a hotel toilet and threw the corpse in a trash bin faces up to 14 years behind bars, the Qingpu District’s procuratorate announced today.

The 25-year-old woman with only a primary school education got married in Anhui Province five years ago.

After giving birth to the child, she went to Qingpu where her mother and grandparents live, because she held a grudge against her ex-husband's family. She did not work and depended on her grandparents for money.

Woman faces long prison sentence for killing newborn baby
Ti Gong

The woman threw her newborn baby into a trash bin in Qingpu Distirct last June.

In February of 2019, she met a waitress at a bar and was encouraged to have fun in the bar. Since then, she enjoyed drinking alcohol, chatting with strangers and having sex with some of them.

In November that year, she got pregnant but did not know who the father was. She wanted to have an abortion but could not afford it.

Over the following months, she continued to frequent bars and got divorced.

On June 25 of 2020, she stayed in a hotel after going to a bar. The next morning, she gave birth to a baby girl in a toilet.

The woman said she did not want the baby to disturb her life, so she throttled the newborn with one hand and covered the baby's mouth and nose with the other to muffle her crying.

She was arrested in her home later that day after a sanitation worker called the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     