5 football players banned for on-field brawl in China

  14:41 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
Five Chinese football players have been banned for eight games up to one year for brawling on the pitch during a domestic third-division league game, the Chinese Football Association said on Friday.

The game between Yanbian Longding and Sichuan Minzu on Wednesday was interrupted in the 60th minute when a group fight broke out. As a result, the referee had to dismiss four players with straight red cards before the match could resume.

Li Yiying of Yanbian Longding was handed a one-year ban and fined 80,000 yuan (US$12,500). His teammate Liu Bo was suspended for eight months and fined 60,000 yuan, while Wu Qingsong received a relatively lenient punishment - an eight-game ban and a 20,000-yuan fine.

He Quan of Sichuan Minzu was banned for six months with a fine of 40,000 yuan. His teammate Liu Jiqiang was suspended for 10 games and fined 30,000 yuan.

The two clubs were fined 120,000 yuan each.

The CFA said in a notice that any violations of the CFA disciplinary code will be punished strictly.

