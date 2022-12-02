﻿
News / Sport

Morocco progress into World Cup knock-out stage after 36 years

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2022-12-02       0
Morocco moved into the World Cup last 16 for the first time since 1986 as they secured the top place of Group F after a 2-1 victory over Canada on Thursday.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2022-12-02       0
Morocco progress into World Cup knock-out stage after 36 years
AFP

Morocco's players celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Canada and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022.

Morocco moved into the World Cup last 16 for the first time since 1986 as they secured the top place of Group F after a 2-1 victory over Canada on Thursday.

The win, coupled with Croatia's goalless tie with Belgium, saw Morocco top the group with seven points. Croatia finished second on five, while Belgium suffered a shock exit with Canada sitting bottom.

Morocco's coach Walid Regragui thought anything was possible for his side after winning the group.

"We said we wanted to give everything we've got and get through the group stage. Why not aim for the sky? We are not going to stop here," said Regragui.

Morocco collected four points after two rounds and a draw would be enough for them to book a berth in the next phase, while Canada had been eliminated following back-to-back defeats against Belgium and Croatia.

The Atlas Lions pressed high from the start, trying to use their aggression and tempo to good effect. It paid off just four minutes into the game when Canada defender Steven Vitoria's wayward pass forced goalkeeper Milan Borjan to clear the ball cheaply, and Morocco's Hakim Ziyech followed to send the ball into an empty net from distance.

Morocco doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when a long ball over the top found Youssef En Nesyri who outpaced two defenders to slot home.

The Canadians pulled one goal back in the 40th minute as Nayef Aguerd accidentally prodded Sam Adekugbe's pass into his net, scoring the first own goal of the Qatar World Cup.

En Nesyri thought he had scored his second before the break, but it was flagged offside.

Morocco were a little complacent and error-prone in the second half, allowing Canada to create a couple of chances. Atiba Hutchinson was close to scoring an equalizer but the veteran saw his header hit the goal-line after bouncing off the bar.

In a bid to avoid three consecutive defeats, Canada poured forward in the dying minutes and even Borjan rushed into the opposites' box, but they were still toothless to turn the game around.

Canada's coach John Herdman disclosed that they enjoyed the adventure despite an early elimination.

"It's been the first time in a long time we've been here. We'd like to have been here longer but we enjoyed the ride. We're a young team, we're developing, it's been a hell of an experience," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     