COVID-19 in Shanghai: 235 local infections, 40 imported cases

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed patients and 97 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported 26 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 209 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and 36 imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first five patients tested positive in routine PCR screenings.



The sixth to eighth patients visited hospitals after feeling unwell and tested positive.

The ninth to 16th patients tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 17th to 23rd patients are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 24th to 26th patients are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first four cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The fifth to 66th cases tested positive under health monitoring after arriving in Shanghai from other provinces.

The 67th to 143rd cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 144th to 207th cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 208th and 209th cases are under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

Imported infections

All imported infections were discovered in central quarantine.



From July 3 to December 1, there were 391 local confirmed cases, 267 were discharged upon recovery and 148 are hospitalized. A total of 2,797 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,687 imported cases, 5,629 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.