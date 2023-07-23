﻿
Ex-Spanish stars score with fans at Shanghai soccer carnival

Rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of 900 soccer enthusiasts over the weekend as they flocked to Shanghai Expo Huangpu Sports Park in Huangpu District to enjoy some fun sports.
A soccer carnival was held over the weekend Shanghai Expo Huangpu Sports Park in Huangpu District, where former Spanish internationals (from left) striker Fernando Morientes, goalkeeper Iker Casillas and midfielder Luis Garcia were also present.

Rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of 900 soccer enthusiasts over the weekend as they flocked to Shanghai Expo Huangpu Sports Park in downtown Huangpu District to enjoy some sports fun.

They played soccer and other games, tasted mouthwatering delicacies, and watched a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup game between China and Denmark in a grand soccer carnival hosted by lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu (Red) on Saturday.

The event reached its climax with the showing up of Spain's legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas and former players Fernando Morientes and Luis García, as part of the LaLiga Club "legend tour" in China, with fans bursting into roar and cheers amid flashes of cameras.

The former Spanish superstars interacted with Chinese fans by playing soccer together and signing autographs.

China international striker Wu Lei attended the carnival as well.

A soccer game as part of the carnival

LaLiga Club China Tour is deemed as a chance by many football fans to evoke their precious memories with their beloved clubs and idols, especially those who watch LaLiga matches and adore Spanish clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Xu Haiqing, a post-1980s football fan, grew up watching the three legends – Casillas, striker Morientes and midfielder Garcia – starting their career and rising to fame in the early 1990s. The 30-something has witnessed them achieve glory and win championships and tournaments representing the highest honor, including the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

"I was over the moon to see my football idols of youth. I've watched them play soccer from obscurity to (becoming) top players, and it's such a great feeling to see them in person now!" gushed Xu.

Enthusiastic fans

A variety of football events featuring the world's top players and clubs are returning to China now, following the end of pandemic restrictions. Chinese fans' frenzy for football has come alive, according to Xu, who cited the thousands of fans that flocked to the Beijing stadium to watch a friendly between World Cup champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Australia in June.

"Starting from this year, many football stars have arranged their China tour to host football activities and meet their fans here. We feel it a great pleasure to have such a platform to get close to the world-class football stars. I believe there will be more in the future," said Xu.

Excited fans of LaLiga club Barcelona pose at the carnival.

About 50 members of Blaugrana China, the die-hard fan club of Barcelona, were also present at the carnival.

"I have been following the games of Spain (LaLiga) for more than 10 years," said Zhao Liying, deputy director of Blaugrana China.

"The scene here is boisterous and there are diversified activities, which provide a rare chance for soccer fans to get close to the stars," she added.

Xiaohongshu said it would host a series of sports star tours in China in the future to promote the charm and power of sports.

Fans of Spanish giant Real Madrid also made their presence felt.

